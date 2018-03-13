PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy is being called a hero for saving his neighbor’s life.

Allen Clemmons was working on his Mustang outside his South Carolina home when it slipped off the blocks holding it up and trapped him under the car.

“I asked God to help me. Give me one more holler,” said Clemmons.

He was stuck there for an hour and a half and just when he was about to give up, 9-year-old Malachi Coffey finally heard his call for help.

Malachi used a jack to get the car off Clemmons before he ran for help. When asked how he knew what to do, Malachi explained that he learned how to use a jack from his uncle.

Clemmons is recovering from some broken ribs and a fractured pelvis.