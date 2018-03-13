PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy was critically injured after being hit by a car in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was struck by a car on the 7200 block of Revere Street around 3:50 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene.

The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.