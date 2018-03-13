PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon’s Alexa is one-for-one when it comes to predicting the outcome of championships. Alexa picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl LII, which turned out to be a correct insight much to Eagles’ fans delight.

She might have just picked the latest potential champion for NCAA’s tournament.

Alexa was asked, “Who’s going to win the NCAA basketball tournament?”

Her response came quickly, “I think Villanova has the best shot at winning. Offense wins games in college basketball and Nova is super at scoring.”

If Alexa makes her predictions two-for-two in terms of accuracy, we may see a new trend in letting the device predict championship outcomes.