TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A few thousand utility customers remain without power in New Jersey after two major snowstorms hit the state in less than a week and another one is taking aim at the state.

New Jersey’s major utilities reported Monday that more than 6,300 customers were still without service following Wednesday’s nor’easter. Most of them lost their service during the storm, but some haven’t had power since another destructive nor’easter roared in March 2.

Forecasters say the latest storm system will bring more precipitation to the state on Monday.

It’s expected to start out as light rain in most areas, then turn to a wintry mix before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday. The snow should then end by early Tuesday afternoon, with anywhere from 1 to 4 inches expected.

