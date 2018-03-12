PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and a winter weather advisory for portions of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Some are preparing for blizzard conditions in Massachusetts with more than a foot of snow and high winds as the third major nor’easter in two weeks bears down on the Northeast.

The storm is expected to hit late Monday and last through most of the day Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)