By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scams are all too common during tax season, and this year, Pennsylvania officials are noticing a twist on an old theme.

Jeffrey Johnson a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue explains cyber criminals are stealing tax information, filing tax returns then trying to steal the refund.

Johnson says it used to be the criminals would have the refund deposited in their bank accounts, now they deposit the money in yours and that’s when the contact begins.

“It’s people who are calling the taxpayers pretending to be from the IRS,” said Johnson. “They’re also pretending to be debt collectors and as is the case in many other scams they’re using fear and intimidation tactics to try and fool taxpayers to turn over that money.

And it’s working here and around the country.

