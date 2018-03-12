PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The third nor’easter in two weeks comes as local utilities have just about recovered from the first two.

PECO just yesterday restored service to the last of 750,000 customers who lost power from the first two nor’easters, says spokeswoman Jackie Thompson.

“We had some additional cleanup work that we did on the system yesterday, Sunday, in anticipation of additional weather activity,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

Third Nor’easter Of March Works Into Philly Area Tonight

Thompson says extra line crews are on standby, ready to go back to work again if need be. It’s the same with PSE&G in South Jersey.

As of 4:30 a.m., PSE&G reported that they’re restored power to “99.9 percent” of the 320,000 customers who had the lights go out last Wednesday.

Road crews are also resting up, in preparation for what could be a busy night of plowing a coating to two inches of snow off of the highways.