PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hoops legend Allen Iverson and current players visited the Fillmore, Monday night, for a charity event that raised more than $1 million for the Sixers Youth Foundation.

At $1,000 a ticket, the Sixers Youth Foundation red carpet gala is a little steep for a lot of fans. President Chris Heck says the all of the money raised goes directly to help kids in the region.

ALSO READ: Torrey Smith: ‘Eagles Have Chance To Repeat, With Or Without Me’

“We do coaches clinics,” he said. “We do after school programs. We do court refurbishments.”

The big draw of course is being able to hang out with ballers, like Allen Iverson who say he is thankful for all his many fans in Philly.

“The support they’ve always shown me and my family, they’ve always been great to me,” Iverson tells KYW Newsradio.

Helping kids helps fuel Robert Covington.

“I’m able to sleep better at night when I know I’m helping someone that has really struggled,” he said.