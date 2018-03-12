PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kimmel Center’s 2018 Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA) returns this June and they’re searching for 18 local actors to perform alongside a group that garnered acclaim for their “jaw-dropping sensation” during the 2011 season of PIFA.

The French performance troupe, Transe Express, returns to Philadelphia to mesmerize audiences with the world premiere of Cristal Palace, a 360-degree immersive event featuring a musician-topped chandelier as the centerpiece for the best dance party Philly has ever seen.

The event will run from June 1 through June 10 (with the exclusion of June 4).

Auditions are by appointment only.

Auditions will take place at the Kimmel Center’s SEI Innovation Studio on Tuesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 15.

Auditions run at the following sets of time: 4:30-5:30 p.m.; 6:00-7:00 p.m.; and 7:30-8:30 p.m.

WHO SHOULD AUDITION:

• Philadelphia-based, local, non-equity performers only

• Ages 18 and older

• All sizes, ethnicities, and gender identities encouraged to apply

• Dress in dance or movement attire for auditions

• To request an appointment, please submit headshot and accents to Christa Bean at cbean@kimmelcenter.org

Please use CRISTAL PALACE AUDITIONS in the subject line.

Transe Express is seeking comedic actors who move well and dancers of all forms, including ballroom and social dance styles. The roles require neither speaking nor singing.

All performers chosen will be paid. No housing or travel stipend is available. The cast must be available for all daytime and evening rehearsals from May 27 to May 31.