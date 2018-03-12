RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — Villanova students are back on campus Monday, fresh off spring break and after a major winning weekend for Nova Nation. The men’s basketball team won the Big East tournament, and for the sixth year in a row, they are now headed to the big dance.

“Everyone is really excited about the draw that we got in the selection show,” said Junior Trevor Koerwer.

Ranked top seed in the East, Wildcat basketball is just about all anyone can talk about on campus.

For Koerwer, it’s in his blood.

“My dad went here, so I grew up on Villanova basketball,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “He was class of ’85, which was the first year they won, so I grew up with his stories. I have been obsessed since I was a kid.”

Sophomore Catherine Begier says she too has been a fan her whole life.

“Everyone is healthy,” she said. “I think their last two games, they have played some of the best basketball.”

Junior Adam Rago believes the team will carry Philly’s winning spirit.

“You look at like the Sixers and Flyers, are both killing it after the Eagles win, so I think Villanova can carry the same momentum,” he said. “I guess we are a little cocky going into it. It’s always great to see us up top.