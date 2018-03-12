NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey lawmakers are hearing from workers throughout the state about access to paid sick days. The Assembly Labor Committee met Monday on proposed legislation.

New Jersey Citizen Action is one of the organizations leading the charge for nine paid sick days for all workers.

“1.2 million workers in New Jersey have no access to earned sick days,” Spokeswoman Dena Mottola Jaborska tells KYW Newsradio. “So if they get sick or if their kids get sick, they have not a single day that could use to stay home and recover or take care of their kids.”

She says the bill has wide-spread support, and could be heading to a committee vote soon.

The bill would establish minimum standards governing how all workers can accrue and use paid sick days and how many.

The proposal would also allow paid sick time to be used by victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and by parents to attend school or doctor visits.