Credit: Indego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Changes are coming to the popular Indego bike share program in Philadelphia.

On Monday, Indego announced new pass options, including a day pass which will be available starting in April.

Indego also says it will be increasing the price of the “Indego 30” monthly pass by $2 per month and reducing the minimum age for riders from 16 to 14.

