PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL legal tampering period has begun and Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are now the busiest men on Twitter.

Rapoport, of NFL.com, recently tweeted that he is getting the sense that the Eagles do not want to trade Nick Foles.

My sense on the #Eagles and QB Nick Foles: They do not want to trade him. For a 1st rounder, maybe. But with the uncertainty around Carson Wentz for the 2018 opener… they don’t want to trade Foles. Or, basically, what GM Howie Roseman has said publicly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

Foles, 29, is set to make $4 million in 2018 with a cap hit of $7.6 million, per spotrac.com. The Eagles have a club-option on his $5.5 million salary in 2019.