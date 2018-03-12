GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The Glassboro Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of a vehicle reportedly used in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Monday.

In a video shared by the department’s Facebook page, the vehicle can be clearly seen striking another vehicle before reversing and driving away.

Police say they are searching for a white man driving a 2011-2017 Toyota Camry.

Authorities released a photo of the suspected driver.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or person, or has any information regarding the crash, they are asked to please contact police at 856-881-1501, ext 88112.