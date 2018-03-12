PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve ever looked into real estate, you know it’s all about “location, location, location”.

The importance of location extends to more than just property value, though. It plays a large part in overall happiness.

According to WalletHub’s 2018 Happiest Cities in America study, “moving to a certain city may help you be more content”.

So what makes these happiest cities just so happy?

WalletHub considered three major components in their study of 182 of the largest cities, including 150 of the most populated cities, across the nation:

Emotional & Physical Well-Being Income & Employment Community & Environment.

These categories were then broken down into 28 key indicators that further measured factors that contribute to overall happiness.

Based on this criteria, WalletHub found that the top 10 happiest cities in America are:

Fremont, CA Bismarck, ND San Jose, CA Pearl City, HI Plano, TX Fargo, ND Sioux Falls, SD Irvine, CA Huntington Beach, CA Grand Prairie, TX

Our very own Philadelphia, unfortunately, ranked very low on the list and has a lot of room for improvement. Of the 182 cities examined, Philadelphia ranked in at 163.

We’ve got some tough competition in nearby cities such as New York, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.