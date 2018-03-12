PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are likely to bring back veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles are working to retain CB Patrick Robinson, sources say, and the expectation is they do it before the tampering window starts. After signing a 1-year deal in 2017, Robinson emerged as one of Philly’s stars. Now he should be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

Robinson, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl. Robinson recorded four interceptions, 18 pass deflections, and 1.0 sack during the 2017 regular season. In the NFC Championship game, Robinson had a big pick six.

The Eagles, with the recent addition of Daryl Worley, have a logjam at cornerback. ESPN reported the team could look to trade one of their defensive backs, with Sidney Jones coming back from injury this season. Many have suggested the name to watch in a trade could be Ronald Darby.

The legal tampering period begins today (Monday, March 12th) at 12:00 p.m.