ELSEMERE, Del. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after an explosive device was detonated in front of a home in Delaware early Monday morning.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the device detonated in the person’s front yard shortly after midnight on the 1300 block of Cypress Avenue in Elsemere.

People were in the home at the time of the explosion, but no one was hurt.

One window to the home sustained damage.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating with assistance from the New Castle County Police Department.