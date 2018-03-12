PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Monday morning blues may be more rough today after losing an hour of sleep, but bring on the sun!

Daylight saving time started its eight-month run at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Daylight saving time was first established on March 19, 1918 during World War 1 to maximize sunlight and reduce the amount of coal burned, according to USAtoday.com.

In the United States, Australia, and Canada, it is commonly mispronounced daylight savings time.

The Department of Transportation controls time in the United States and made daylight saving time a federal law in 1966. Not every state believes it has energy-saving benefits and some choose not to observe it. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states who opt out of day light saving time. If a state decides they no longer wish to observe daylight saving time, they would have to notify the Department of Transportation.

The effects of daylight saving time vary from person to person based on their eating, sleeping, and work schedules. Adults 65 and older tend to have a more difficult transition with the time change.

During the 1970 energy crisis, states went on a year-round daylight saving time from January 1974 to April 1975.

With only four months in standard time, 26 states are discussing making daylight saving time year round. Florida could be the first to do so.

Who wouldn’t want long days year round?