Ryan Hodges

NORTHBEND, Wash. (CBS) — The King County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a teenager died after falling several hundred feet from Rattlesnake Ledge Trail the morning of March 3.

The 16-year-old who died was Eddie Petrik. According to a Go Fund Me page set up by the family, Petrik slipped off an icy cliff and fell to his death while taking pictures of some of his friends Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s officials said the teen fell sometime before 8:30 a.m.

Teams with multiple agencies, including Eastside Fire and Rescue and King County Search and Rescue, hiked the trail to reach the teen’s body.

