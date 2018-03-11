FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who broke into a home and then fired a shot while fleeing the scene in Upper Dublin.

It happened early Sunday morning along the 500 block of Madison Avenue, in Fort Washington.

That’s where authorities say the suspect, described as a heavy-set male, went into an unlocked vehicle and found a remote which he used to open the garage door.

According to investigators, the suspect then entered the home, but ran off when he was approached by the homeowner.

Police say the suspect fired one shot as he fled the scene.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Officials believe the man drove off in a late 2000’s Ford Expedition.

Anyone in the area with surveillance video is urged to contact police.