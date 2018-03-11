PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova and the University of Penn are going dancing as the prepare to head into the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have a number one seed along with Kansas and Xavier, but Virginia will be the number one overall seed this year.

On Sunday, Penn defeated Harvard in the Ivy League Championship to clinch their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the number 16 seed Quakers will have a tall order in the first round against the first seed Kansas Jayhawks.

Jay Wright’s team took it to overtime Saturday, but would end up victorious over Providence, 76-66, for their second straight Big East title.

Wright and company are on the other end of the spectrum as they, the number one seed, will take on 16th seed winner of the LIU Brooklyn-Radford for the opening round.

It was only two-years-ago the Cats’ won the NCAA championship on a last-second shot against the University of North Carolina.

Villanova is now headed into the Big Dance with a 30-4 record.