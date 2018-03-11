PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of concerned citizens gathered in Exton Saturday afternoon to protest further use and development of the Mariner East pipelines.

They met near Lisa Drive where construction crews are doing inspections after a series of sink holes recently formed along the pipelines.

“All the sinkholes seem to pretty much follow the path of Mariner East 2,” said John Mattia of Exton.

The parallel pipelines run right behind Mattia’s house, and just a tennis serve away is a sinkhole big enough to swallow a car.

“They start small and then they continue to grow and grow,” he said.

This week the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission ordered the energy company Sunoco to suspended use of the Mariner East One Pipeline which transports natural gas liquids.

Sunoco tells us they will shut off the flow for a 10-14 day study period and plan on, “Sharing all findings with the Pennsylvania PUC and taking any corrective actions, if necessary.”

Residents of Chester and Delaware Counties who oppose the pipelines through their neighborhoods say the sinkholes underscore the risks of using Mariner East One and further construction on Mariner East 2.

“There are lots of things that make this pipeline unsafe to Pennsylvanians and those things are just being ignored,” said protest organizer Virginia Kerslake.

“That pipeline is literally steps from my back door, it’s extremely frightening that could cause issues and now with Mariner [East] 2 it’s an added concern certainly,” added Mattia.

Upon leaving Saturday’s rally everyone was given seven tips on how to continue resisting the pipeline.