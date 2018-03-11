PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2018 Philadelphia flower show may be over, but this year’s exhibits were really able to take root with visitors, something organizers hope carries into next year.

Mother Nature was no match for the people determined to enjoy the Philadelphia Flower Show.

“This year’s flower show, Wonders of Water, really was just a big success creatively. We had great amounts of people coming in every day despite two Nor’easters,” said Kevin Feeley with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

He says they’re already looking ahead to next show, which has a theme of Flower Power, focusing on the role flowers and plants play in our lives.

“We’re really excited to see how colorfully and beautifully the designers next year interpret that theme,” Feeley said.

Kevin says next year’s show will also play host to the 2019 Florists’ Transworld Delivery World Cup, the most prestigious floral design competition in the world.

“We’re really excited to have that here. It’s going to bring competitors from all over the world doing these floral designs live in front of audience members,” said Feeley.

The Flower Show attracts 250,000 visitors annually.