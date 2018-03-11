Filed Under:philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police report that the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of West Oxford Street.

Authorities say the victim, a man believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, was shot six times: once in the chest and five times throughout his lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

