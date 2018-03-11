ARIZONA (CBS) — There was a number of Nick Foles sightings at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend, including a moment one Eagles’ fan will never forget.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP was in attendance at the Pac-12 Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament to cheer on his Alma Matter, Arizona.

On Friday, Foles took some time to show love to a fan in the crowd.

Foles noticed the fan in the stands wearing his jersey and decided to walk over to him. Foles then signed the fan’s jersey and even posed for a photo with him.

Arizona would go on to not only win the Pac-12 tournament, but be named a number four seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

The Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the number 13 seed Buffalo Bulls in the first round Thursday.