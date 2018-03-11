PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and members of the SPCA are investigating after busting up a large dog fighting ring in the Grays Ferry section of the city.

Police say the fights were being held on the 1200 block of South 35th Street late Saturday night.

Officials say a dog fight was in progress when officers arrived, and multiple people were taken into custody.

There is no word on the condition of the animals involved at this time.

Authorities are still investigating the scene.