PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Black Panther does it again.
The comic book-inspired blockbuster finished first for a fourth straight time, earning $41 million on its fourth weekend of release.
The debuting family fantasy, A Wrinkle in Time, based on the best-selling book and featuring Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, earned an estimated $33 million to finish in second place.
Two other new attractions cracked the top ten.
The horror sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, earned $10 million, good for third place.
And the caper flick, The Hurricane Heist, was eighth with $3 million.
All told, industry-wide totals were down, slightly below those of last weekend, and well below those of a year ago.
Bill Wine