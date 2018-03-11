PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Black Panther does it again.

The comic book-inspired blockbuster finished first for a fourth straight time, earning $41 million on its fourth weekend of release.

The debuting family fantasy, A Wrinkle in Time, based on the best-selling book and featuring Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, earned an estimated $33 million to finish in second place.

Two other new attractions cracked the top ten.

The horror sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, earned $10 million, good for third place.

And the caper flick, The Hurricane Heist, was eighth with $3 million.

All told, industry-wide totals were down, slightly below those of last weekend, and well below those of a year ago.