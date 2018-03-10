PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good morning! A nice and quiet weekend is in store with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine.

There has been a lot of talk this week over a potential third nor’easter for our region. A look at the computer models this morning shows that there are still several inconsistencies that need to be ironed out, but some things are starting to come a little bit more into focus.

For now, it is looking more like an offshore threat with any snow, wind, mix or rain staying south and east of I-95, especially for our coastal areas, but even this isn’t a guarantee.

Lauren Casey will be in tonight with an updated look at models and we will continue to keep you posted.

