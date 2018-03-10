PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good morning! A nice and quiet weekend is in store with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine.
There has been a lot of talk this week over a potential third nor’easter for our region. A look at the computer models this morning shows that there are still several inconsistencies that need to be ironed out, but some things are starting to come a little bit more into focus.
For now, it is looking more like an offshore threat with any snow, wind, mix or rain staying south and east of I-95, especially for our coastal areas, but even this isn’t a guarantee.
Lauren Casey will be in tonight with an updated look at models and we will continue to keep you posted.
- THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny Skies, Breezy and Seasonably Cool. High 46.
- TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 28.
- SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny, then Some Clouds Late. High 47.
- MONDAY — Generally Overcast With A Chance for Rain/Snow South and East. High 43.
- TUESDAY — Partly Cloudy, Flurries or Snow Shower Possible. High 42.
- WEDNESDAY – Still Chilly with a Snow Shower Possible. High 43.
Comments
Chelsea IngramMore from Chelsea Ingram