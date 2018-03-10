PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re itching to get away on a vacation soon, the Travel and Adventure Show is underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

John Golicz, CEO of the Travel and Adventure Show says this is the fourth year they’ve been here in Philadelphia.

“This is probably three times the audience we had in our first year,” he said.

The show provides visitors with information about travel to various parts of the world; and people have different reasons for why they come.

“I came to the show because my daughter’s getting married soon so we came to look to see what kind of venue is out there for her trips,” one woman said.

This is a 2-day event, “I’m expecting between 10,000-12,000 people this weekend,” Golicz said.

Aside from the destination booths, visitors can enjoy travel lectures about food, culture and even learn a thing or two, like how to properly pack.

“He showed us how to put the pants down and how you lay your shirt and you wrap them all together,” one visitor said. “Last thing that goes in is your shoes and how you stuff things in shoes like your combs, brushes, makeup.”

New this year was Aer Lingus promoting their brand new direct Philadelphia to Dublin flights beginning March 25.