PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed at least one person and injured several more in South Philadelphia Saturday.
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot along 23rd Street near Jackson Street.
Authorities say the driver of a white SUV lost control of his vehicle struck several cars and a 46-year-old woman. She would be pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire Department officials say several others were also injured, and were transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
According to police, following the incident the driver attempted to flee the scene but was chased down and stopped by witnesses.
The driver was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
___
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.