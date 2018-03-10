PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed at least one person and injured several more in South Philadelphia Saturday.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot along 23rd Street near Jackson Street.

#BREAKING: At least 1 Killed in multiple car crash near 23rd St & Jackson in South Philly; @PhillyPolice say driver of white vehicle struck multiple cars & 46y/o woman who was prounced dead on scene, driver taken to hospital by police @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VXNbUJIK0O — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) March 10, 2018

Authorities say the driver of a white SUV lost control of his vehicle struck several cars and a 46-year-old woman. She would be pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Department officials say several others were also injured, and were transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are on the scene here at 23rd and Passyunk in South Philly where authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a driver @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/xaaoVGPxrl — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) March 10, 2018

According to police, following the incident the driver attempted to flee the scene but was chased down and stopped by witnesses.

The driver was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

___

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.