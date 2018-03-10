By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man was shot and wounded during an early morning robbery in the Society Hill section of the city.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday inside a parking garage near 2nd and Lombard Streets.

Authorities say a man was approached by an armed man who fired at least one shot during the robbery, striking the 51-year-old victim in his left arm.

The victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment, and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators did not not say what, if anything, was taken during the robbery.

Police were reviewing surveillance video from security cameras inside the garage and the surrounding area to help identify the gunman.

