CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a woman in New Jersey for allegedly kidnapping an infant she was babysitting.

Officials say the four-month-old’s mother attempted to pick up the child at a home along 33rd Street in Camden Saturday.

According to police, the child’s mother reported the infant missing when she couldn’t contact the babysitter, 22-year-old Nadajia Hill, of Camden.

Detectives say after Hill had assumed care of the child, Friday night, she had taken him to Newark on public transportation.

Hill and the infant were then determined to be on a southbound New Jersey Transit RiverLine train Saturday.

Police say just after 12:30 p.m. officers located both Hill and the child on the train when it stopped in Riverside.

The child was said to have been found in good health and was returned to his family.

Hill is now facing both Kidnapping and Child Endangerment charges and has been remanded to the Camden County Jail.

“We would like to thank all of the partner agencies that immediately responded helped ensure that this infant was located unharmed and safely returned to his family,” said Chief J. Scott Thomson. “This includes the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Transit Police, Newark Police, New Jersey Department of Child Protection & Permanency and the Delran Emergency Squad, all of whom helped ensure the best possible outcome for this case.”