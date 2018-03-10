PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crowds were having a doggone good time Saturday night at Morris Animal Refuge’s Fur Ball fundraiser, which draws guests of the two — and four legged kind.

The 21st annual event took over the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum in South Philadelphia.

One of the highlights this year was the “puppy bar.”

“We got to cuddle some puppies and it was wonderful,” says Allison Walker, one the attendees. “It’s instant love and it was so much fun hugging the little puppies that need to find good homes.”

Which Lewis Checchia with Morris Animal Refuge says is their ultimate goal, and this event helps.

“It’s just a way to celebrate the Refuge,” he tells KYW Newsradio, “and two is to raise as much money as we can for our mission.”

This year’s special guest was Elsa, who Morris rescued from being euthanized after she was hit by a car, then found a forever home with Lori and Joseph Lebel.

“Elsa’s a charm,” Joseph says. “She’s very energetic, she’s very much a young pup, she doesn’t realize she’s got three legs, she loves everybody.”

That was pretty clear by the way Elsa enthusiastically kissed every guest that took a break from eating, drinking and dancing to say hello.​