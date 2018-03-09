Filed Under:Bensalem Police, Local TV

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are looking for anyone who may have been a victim of a man who allegedly posed as a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

raaghib hamid oln photo Have You Been A Victim Of Man Who Allegedly Impersonated Pennsylvania State Trooper?

Credit: (Bensalem Police)

Raaghib Hamid is charged with impersonating a public servant.

Police say a woman reported that on Feb. 18 she was driving along Mayflower Drive in Bensalem when Hamid stopped her in a black unmarked Nissan Rogue with red and blue flashing strobes.

Police say when Hamid approached her vehicle, he allegedly presented himself as a state trooper and told her she ran past a stop sign.

The victim told police she recognized Hamid from high school and she knew he was not a trooper, so she contacted Bensalem police to file a report.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669.

