BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are looking for anyone who may have been a victim of a man who allegedly posed as a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Raaghib Hamid is charged with impersonating a public servant.

Police say a woman reported that on Feb. 18 she was driving along Mayflower Drive in Bensalem when Hamid stopped her in a black unmarked Nissan Rogue with red and blue flashing strobes.

Police say when Hamid approached her vehicle, he allegedly presented himself as a state trooper and told her she ran past a stop sign.

The victim told police she recognized Hamid from high school and she knew he was not a trooper, so she contacted Bensalem police to file a report.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669.