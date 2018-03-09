(credit: CBS 3)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Travel restrictions are scheduled next week on several state highways in Philadelphia for bridge inspections, PennDOT announced Friday.

The work schedule is as follows:

· Monday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on 26th Street between Interstate 76 and Hartranft Street;

· Monday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on the ramp from eastbound I-76 to U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);

· Tuesday, March 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on westbound I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive interchanges;

· Wednesday, March 14, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to Interstate 676;

· Wednesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the ramp from southbound Betsy Ross Bridge to Interstate 95;

· Thursday, March 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Front Street between Packer Avenue and Oregon Avenue;

· Friday, March 16, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between Franklin Mills Boulevard/Millbrook Road and Academy Road; and

· Friday, March 16, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between Knights Road and Franklin Mills Boulevard/Millbrook Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years to ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

