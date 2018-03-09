Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

GALESBURG, Ill. (CBS) – Everyone needs a good lounge chair, even our pets.

And an animal shelter in Illinois is making sure their dogs feel right at home.

Local community members came together to donate comfy lounge chairs to the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg, Illinois

Video of the animals lounging on the furniture has already gone viral.

A video posted on the shelter’s Facebook page has more than 130,000 shares.

The shelter says the chairs are kept with the same dog and thrown away if they get too torn up.

So they are always looking for new furniture donations.

 

