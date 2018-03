PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA bus got stuck in a sinkhole in Center City on Friday morning.

It happened near 16th and Lombard Streets around 11:10 a.m.

Fifteen passengers were on the bus when the rear wheel became stuck in the hole.

Sinkhole on Lombardi St near 16th Street @SEPTA got stuck in; 15 passengers on board, no injuries @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/n536kB0tRu — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) March 9, 2018

No one was hurt in the incident.

The passengers have been put on another bus.

The bus has been removed from the sinkhole and towed from the scene.