RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Radnor.

Authorities released surveillance video of the vehicle they’re looking for, described as a 2016 or newer GMC Yukon.

Police say the driver struck and killed 69-year-old Fred Gitterman as he walked across Lancaster Avenue on Tuesday night.

“We don’t know the reasons why the person didn’t stop. Clearly they knew they hit somebody. They applied the brakes,” said Radnor Police Officer Ken Piree. “The witnesses stated there was a loud thump. We have a witness statement from a parking lot above a hill that said they heard the thump. For whatever reason, that person did not stop. Had they stopped, it was just a mere accident.”

The striking vehicle is believed to have significant damage to the front driver side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.