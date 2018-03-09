POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A man has died after an overnight police-involved shooting in Pottstown.

It started around 11:25 p.m. Thursday on High Street near York Street in the parking lot between the Red Arrow Auto Care shop and the Guardian Apartments.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says officers were dispatched for a welfare check for a suicidal subject. They say the man refused to drop his weapon and an officer shot the man.

Paramedics airlifted the man to Reading Hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.