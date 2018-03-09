PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National Rifle Association has awarded more than $237,000 in grants to 25 Pennsylvania schools in recent years, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The NRA Foundation grants went to school programs including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and rifle teams. More than 80 percent of the grants were provided as equipment rather than cash.

Only a fraction of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts received awards between 2010 and 2016.

Besides schools, other Pennsylvania recipients of the NRA grants include 4-H groups, Boy Scout troops, private gun clubs and local chapters of the NRA’s own Youth Hunter Education Challenge program. The AP analysis of the NRA Foundation’s public tax records shows that more than 120 groups got a total of $2.4 million.

