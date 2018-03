PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sundown Friday night marks the start of the National Day Of Unplugging.

Beginning on March 9 and ending on March 10, people are challenged to look up from their screens and engage with the world around them.

The day is a part of a movement that encourages people to disconnect and spend more time with their friends and families.