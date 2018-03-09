Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new mural to honor our world champion Philadelphia Eagles is going up in Northeast Philadelphia.

The mural will go up on the side of “Spikes Trophies” on Grant Avenue.

1 Dead After NJ Transit Train Strikes Car In Atlantic County

The artwork will be in great company. The building is already home to a “City of Champions” mural that recognizes some of the city’s other sports champions.

In the video above there is a rendering of what the mural will look like.

Harvard President Shares ‘Flame’ With Philadelphia Girls High Students

A GoFundMe page has been established to help defray some of the cost.

Fans who donate $52 dollars or more, will have their name embedded on the permanent plaque dedicating the mural.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch