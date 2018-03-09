PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new mural to honor our world champion Philadelphia Eagles is going up in Northeast Philadelphia.

The mural will go up on the side of “Spikes Trophies” on Grant Avenue.

The artwork will be in great company. The building is already home to a “City of Champions” mural that recognizes some of the city’s other sports champions.

In the video above there is a rendering of what the mural will look like.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help defray some of the cost.

Fans who donate $52 dollars or more, will have their name embedded on the permanent plaque dedicating the mural.