PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — MoviePass has announced the removal of a controversial feature that received backlash from its users.

The company has announced that it has pulled an unused location tracking feature.

It comes after their CEO made comments about how they could track moviegoers before and after they leave the theater.

MoviePass currently has about 2 million subscribers.