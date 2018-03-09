PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson’s and star quarterback Carson Wentz’s list of 2018 accomplishments just got longer.

Pederson garnered the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year award, given at the Maxwell Football Club’s annual Atlantic City gala.

“We honor football at all levels,” explained Mark Dianno, the Maxwell Club’s president. “We honor it at the professional level, the college level, the high school level and in fact, we honor people like Joe Sceva tonight as an equipment manage…so, those who make the game safer.”

The Maxwell Club was established in 1935 and this is the first year that the event completely sold out.

“With the Eagles winning this year, it’s made this one of the biggest and most celebrated banquets ever,” Dianno said.

Notably absent was Wentz, who earned the prestigious Bert Bell award.

Just want to thank @MaxwellFootball for naming me this year's Bert Bell Award recipient! Very humbled and honored! Wish I could be there with everyone in Atlantic City tonight! #FlyEaglesFly — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) March 9, 2018

But Wentz did extend his gratitude for the award with a tweet reading in part:

“Very humbled and honored! Wish I could be there with everyone in Atlantic City tonight!”

Fortunately, Coach Pederson wasn’t lacking company as he sat alongside the likes of former Eagles Head Coach Dick Vermeil, Eagles GM Howie Roseman and former Eagle running back Bryan Westbrook.