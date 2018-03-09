PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The most recent jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday shows American businesses are on a hiring spree.
The U.S. economy added more than 313,000 jobs in February alone. That’s the biggest gain in job-growth since July 2016.
The main takeaways from the report are that:
- The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent, which is the lowest it has been in 17 years.
- Wages also grew 2.6 percent compared to last year.
- In the first two months of 2018, the U.S. has already added more than half a million jobs.
Next findings for March’s employment situation are expected to be released on April 6.