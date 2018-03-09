PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The most recent jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday shows American businesses are on a hiring spree.

The U.S. economy added more than 313,000 jobs in February alone. That’s the biggest gain in job-growth since July 2016.

The main takeaways from the report are that:

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent, which is the lowest it has been in 17 years.

Wages also grew 2.6 percent compared to last year.

In the first two months of 2018, the U.S. has already added more than half a million jobs.

Next findings for March’s employment situation are expected to be released on April 6.