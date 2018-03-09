KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS) — A family in Kansas City has doubled in size in a very special way.

Three identical triplets are now home after more than two weeks in the hospital.

The triplets are named Ron, Elkana and Albishai.

The three boys were born just minutes apart and were six weeks premature.

Doctors say triplets alone are rare but identical triplets only occur once in every 20 to 30-million births.

The triplets’ father says his family is grateful.

The couple also has a two-year-old son, who we’re told is adjusting really well to his new role.

He says he’s excited to be a big brother and already knows all of his baby brothers’ names.