CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS/AP) —Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild at Phillies’ spring training camp?

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan visited the Phillies in Clearwater on Friday, spending time chatting with Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, coaches and players.

This is what we do in the 727HH! pic.twitter.com/p6MbH8haql — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 9, 2018

Hogan took pictures with third base coach Dusty Wathan and reliever Pat Neshek, and even talked it up with former manager Charlie Manuel.

name a more iconic duo.. we'll wait. pic.twitter.com/A4fqdxmuab — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 9, 2018

Hogan said the national pastime was his favorite sport growing up but he turned to wrestling after suffering a broken arm.

“I played full-time baseball until my final year of high school. I pitched and played third base,” Hogan said before the Phillies hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game on Friday. “I broke my arm playing third base. It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I segued into wrestling. I was a huge wrestling fan, too. Once my arm wasn’t what it was, I was chasing the wrestling dream around and it finally happened but baseball was the first love.”

Hogan said he got hurt when he threw underhanded to first base after charging a slow grounder.

He ended up becoming a wrestling icon, putting the first WrestleMania on the sports map in 1985.

Hulkster in camp today pic.twitter.com/UnTu7mlpvc — Pat Neshek (@PatNeshek) March 9, 2018

He signed autographs for fans, but turned down a reporter’s invitation to arm wrestle.

“Anytime I do that, I get beat,” he joked.

