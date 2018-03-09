By Pat Loeb
Filed Under:Pat Loeb, philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reserved curbside parking for electric vehicles in Philadelphia is dead.

City Council got legislation at this week’s session that would halt new spaces and phase out existing ones. The bill coincided with the release of the EV Policy Task Force report.

Council suspended the EV parking space program last year amid neighbor complaints, and promised the task force would work on a new policy.

Neither the report, nor the legislation, though, has specific suggestions for replacing the curbside spaces. The bill formalizes the elimination of the spaces, over a 15 year period, and the report refers in a general way to encouraging EV charging installation in off-street parking facilities and exploring public-private partnerships with charging infrastructure providers.

The bill’s sponsor David Oh says more work will be done on those goals, but he’s focused on getting rid of the reserved spaces.

“The last thing we were doing was not sustainable, could not last,” he said.

Bill co-sponsor Mark Squilla acknowledges current EV owners are likely to be disappointed.

“Does it seem fair to those folks? No, it doesn’t seem fair to those folks,” he said.

Squilla hopes the 15 year phase out will provide enough time to follow through on creating more off-street charging stations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch