PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two nor’easters in one week created the ‘perfect’ storm for tree service companies and many are still struggling to keep up with the demand.

Being careful not to make matters worse, Brian Carns of Cornerstone Tree Service carefully cuts and removes portions of a fallen tree that pierced the roof of a Medford, New Jersey home.

On Thursday, his team worked on nine such homes. Twin brother David Carns says calls for tree removals are nonstop.

“With trees on roofs we are taking the trees off, signed a contract, come back next week to clean everything up,” said David.

He says two noreasters in one week created the worse possible conditions for tree damage. When the second storm hit the ground was already saturated and heavy snow caused pines weakened by the first storm to topple like twigs.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, it’s definitely worse than Sandy,” David said.

And all these downed trees wreaked havoc on the electric grid, especially in Burlington County where officials say about 11,000 homes started the day with no power.

Some people in need of water, ice and a place to charge their cell phones took advantage of four warming stations in the county.

At the Medford EMS building representatives from PSEG tried to help customers who were unsure how soon their power would be restored.

“Our main focus is to help out with the customers in the community… we want to cross-reference issues in the system to make sure that we have the orders and escalate any emergent issues that we can,” said Marselle Woolridge, with PSEG.