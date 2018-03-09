HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — One person was killed after a NJ Transit train struck a car in Atlantic County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Line Street at the Atlantic City Rail Line tracks near South Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton.

NJ Transit says one person in the car was killed and another was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The nearly 120 passengers and crew on the train were not injured.

Rail service on the Atlantic City Rail Line has been suspended between Egg Harbor and Atco due to the incident.

NJ Transit is offering substitute bus service to accommodate passengers. The River Line light rail service is also cross-honoring tickets.

